Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Two women booked for abetting suicide of minor boy in neighbourhood

The boy’s mother lodged the First Information Report in this case on Wednesday.

Police said the boy died by hanging himself at his residence on October 11.

TWO WOMEN have been booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of an 11-year-old boy in their neighbourhood early October.

On receiving information about it, a police team rushed to the spot and an accidental death (AD) case was lodged, according to police.

An investigation was launched to find out the cause behind the death.

According to police, it was known that two women living nearby had abused and mentally harassed the boy severely, allegedly prompting him to end his life.

Police then booked the two women in this case under Section 305 (abetment of suicide of child) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 04:13:16 am
