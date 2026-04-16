Two women BJP leaders engage in verbal duel over girl’s hostel

At a time when the political reservation for women in Lok Sabha and Assembly election will be discussed in Parliament from Thursday for implementation, two women BJP leaders — sitting corporator Rohini Chimte and former corporator Rajashree Kale — created a ruckus in the main building of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) by engaging in verbal duel over construction of girls hostel in Baner.

The PMC is constructing a four-storey building for residential education centre for backward community and tribal category girl students in Baner. The building will have parking on ground floor, four classrooms, kitchen, office, mess, meeting hall on first floor and 12 rooms each on the next three floors to accommodate a total of 120 girl students.

According to PMC, most of the civil work of the project has been completed at an expense of Rs 6.58 crore while additional expenses of Rs 3 crore has been approved for electric and furniture work to be undertaken in the current financial year.

Chimte along with her supporters visited the civic main building on Wednesday to complain about the ongoing construction of the girls hostel which was put on hold and she reportedly urged the civic administration to send the contractor to meet her. At the same time, Kale reached the civic office and alleged that Chimte was stalling the implementation of the project.

The two engaged in a verbal duel abusing each other. Chimte left the civic office as Kale continued to speak against her.

Later, Kale alleged, “Chimte was demanding money from the contractor to let ongoing work continue. Work worth Rs 3 crore is to be done this year and there was no reason for her to interfere in the civic work.”

“The girls hostel is for backward class and tribal category students. What has Chimte done till now for the tribal and backward class community,” Kale said.

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Chimte said the allegations made by Kale were completely false. “I had visited the civic office to enquire about the damaged compound wall near the project site. Kale came and started an argument,” she said.

Chimte was elected to PMC on NCP ticket in previous term and shifted to BJP ahead of civic polls this year. Both Chimte and Kale were elected to PMC from the seat reserved for women in ST category.

“The incident is very serious and needs to be condemned. Their political party should look into the issue as this is happening a day before there is a discussion of reservation for women in politics at state and national level. and the civic administration should enquire whether there was corruption in the past and present for implementation of the project,” said civic activist Vivek Velankar.

Activist Vaishali Patkar said the city has a woman mayor and women corporators have been doing good work in performing their duties. “Sitting and former corporator should not get into such fights as it sends wrong message in public when everyone is supporting the reservation of women in state assembly and Lok Sabha elections,” she said.