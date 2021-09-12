Two truckers arrested in Pune for marijuana smuggling

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune Police on Saturday evening arrested two transport service operators from Nashik for alleged smuggling of marijuana. Police said they have seized over 71 kilograms of the contraband, which was allegedly brought from a place near Vizag, from the arrested duo, officials said.

The arrests were made after the police team received a tip-off on Saturday that a few persons involved in the smuggling of contraband substances were coming down to Pune via Lohegaon Wagholi Road. The police officials laid a trap and intercepted a truck around 6.30 pm. While searching the carrier area of the truck, police recovered over 71 kilograms of marijuana worth over Rs 14 lakh in the illegal market, officials said.

The two suspects in the vehicle were identified as Praveen Balasaheb Wayse (31) and Yogesh Shashikant Mahajan (25), both residents of Nashik.

Police inspector Prakash Khandekar, who led the team that made the seizure, said, “The arrested suspects are transport service operators. Our probe has revealed that they had been transporting marijuana along with the goods they had been ferrying from one place to another. The consignment of the contraband that we have seized was brought here from a place near Vizag. We have launched a probe into the supply and distribution network.”

The investigation team that made the arrest included sub-inspector Digambar Chavan and constables Santosh Deshpande, Prashant Bomadandi, Chetan Gaikwad, Mahesh Salunkhe, Yuvraj Kamble, Dinesh Basted and Disha Khewalkar, officials said.