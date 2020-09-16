Two truck drivers attacked, robbed on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The assailants stole Rs 25,500 cash and two cell phones worth Rs 8,000 from the duo and fled from the spot, police said. (Representational)

Four unidentified persons robbed two truck drivers near the Urse toll post on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway in Wadgaon Maval in the early hours of Tuesday.

One of the drivers, Dattusingh Jammansingh Chavan (48), lodged the FIR in this case at the Talegaon Dabhade police station

According to police, Chavan and the second truck driver, Punappa Shrishail Kumbhar, were transporting goods from Ahmedabad to Solapur via the Pune-Mumbai expressway.

At 4.30 am, they halted near Urse toll post to relieve themselves when four persons suddenly attacked them with wooden sticks, police said.

The assailants stole Rs 25,500 cash and two cell phones worth Rs 8,000 from the duo and fled from the spot, police said.

The drivers spoke to their company officials and then approached the Pune rural police. The suspects have been booked under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd