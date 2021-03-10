Two top PCMC officials face action as corporators allege corruption

The orders to divest them of powers, especially financial, were given by Mayor Usha Dhore at the civic general body meeting Tuesday.

Two top officials of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will be divested of all their powers following allegations of wrongdoings against them made by corporators. The orders to divest them of powers, especially financial, were given by Mayor Usha Dhore at the civic general body meeting Tuesday.

“I will be taking action against the officials concerned. Right now, I am outside… you will soon come to know about the action taken,” Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil told The Indian Express Wednesday.

At the civic general body meeting on Tuesday, corporators alleged that the two officials were reponsible for payment of Rs 3.18 crore to Sparsh Hospital when it did not treat a single patient. The hospital had submitted a bill of Rs 5 crore.

Ordering that the two officials be divested of all their powers, the mayor said, “An investigation should be conducted into the payment of bill to Sparsh hospital. A report regarding this should be presented before the next civic general body meeting,” the mayor said.

The mayor said, “Those who looted public money in the name of a bill should be investigated and blacklisted. We need to ensure honest and transparent administration. The administration should spare no effort in ensuring that the probe is conducted as early as possible,” she told the municipal commissioner.

In response, the civic chief said he will not tolerate corruption. “In my 15 years of service, I have nevere encouraged corruption… I will not tolerate corruption. The moment I come across any wrongdoing, I will intiate a detailed probe,” he said.

Tuesday’s civic general body meeting saw civic officials come under severe attack. The corporators criticised Additional Municipal Commissioner Ajit Pawar, PCMC health chief Dr Anil Roy, Additional Health chief Dr Pavan Salve, neurosurgero Dr Amit Wagh. They were accused of being hand-in-glove with contractors. However, there were two groups among corporators. One group supported the officials while another group made allegations against the officials.

Among the corporators who were in the forefront of the debate including BJP House leader Namdev Dhake, corporators Eknath Pawar, Yogesh Behl, Mangala, Kadam, Seema Savale, Aasha Shendge, Tushar Kamthe, Sandeep Waghere, Ajit Gavhane, Sachin Bhosale, Meenal Yadav, Mangala Kadam, Tushar Hinge, Ambarnath Kamble and Abhishek Barne.