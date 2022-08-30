Two top mandals oppose plans for Ganesh festival in J&K

WHILE some top Pune-based Ganesh mandals had two days back decided to organise ‘Ganeshotsav 2023’ in Jammu and Kashmir, at least two of them have opposed any such idea. They, like the Marathi community, contend that when Ganpati celebrations are already taking place in Jammu and Kashmir, there was no need for such an initiative from Pune.

“Before the press conference held by representatives of seven top mandals in Pune, we had held a discussion. It was decided to send replicas of the Ganesh idols of top mandals from Pune to Jammu and Kashmir. I don’t think the issue of holding Ganeshotsav was discussed at the meeting. I don’t know where this has come from. It is clear that this issue got a different colour altogether,” Sanjay Mate, treasurer of the Akhil Mandai Ganpati Mandal told The Indian Express on Monday. “Replicas of Ganesh idols from Pune are sent to different parts of the world. Similarly, we had decided to do it for Jammu and Kashmir. I don’t remember we discussed the issue of Ganeshotsav celebrations. When the Ganpati celebration is already being organised by the local people of Jammu and Kashmir, why should we be going all the way to that state?,” said Mate, adding that Pune mandals have a lot on their plate during Ganeshotsav and it will be difficult for them to spare time for the celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mahesh Suryawanshi, president, Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal, said, “We were not part of the meeting held by prominent Ganesh mandals of Pune last week. However, the police told us about the meeting and the plan for Ganeshotsav made by the mandals. Since it involves the issue of national security, we don’t want to be a part of the Ganpati celebrations. Even otherwise the local people and the Maratha battalions in Jammu and Kashmir have been organising the celebrations every year.”

On Saturday, members of seven prominent Ganesh mandals, except the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal, announced that they will hold next year’s Ganesh celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir. “When we can have Amarnath Yatra, Vaishnodevi Yatra, Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, why can’t we have the famed Ganesh celebrations of Pune in Kashmir?” Punit said Balan, trustee of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganesh Mandal.

The Marathi community based in Srinagar had asked them to desist from “vitiating the atmosphere in their city”. The Marathi community in Srinagar said any such celebrations will only make life difficult for them in future.