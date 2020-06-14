Maharashtra: Two tiger cubs, langurs found dead near reservoir in TATR

It is said the cubs could be of a tigress found dead in the area earlier this week. (Representational image) It is said the cubs could be of a tigress found dead in the area earlier this week. (Representational image)

Two sub-adult tiger cubs and two langurs were found dead near a water reservoir in the buffer zone of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) on Sunday.

N R Praveen, TATR Field Director, said, “The bodies of two sub-adult tiger cubs, approximately about one year old, and two langurs were found in a highly decomposed state near Sitarampeth Talao (water reservoir) on Sunday. All bodies were lying close to each other. Chances of poisoning can’t be ruled out.”

Praveen also said the cubs could be of a tigress found dead in the area earlier this week. “Her body was also found close by,” he said.

He further said the cause of the tigress’ death was yet to be ascertained. “We suspect the tigress may also have been poisoned but are yet to receive the post-mortem report,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.