Two-thirds city roads lack footpaths, 90% cycle tracks not up to standard: PMC

In its Environment Status Report (ESR) for 2025-26, PMC said the city has a total road length of 2,460.72 km of which only 747 km of them have footpaths.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
5 min readPuneUpdated: Jul 30, 2026 10:47 PM IST
pune roadsAccording to the Comprehensive Road Assessment Report 2024-25 of the PMC, the quality of around 35 km of cycle tracks on 19 major roads in the city was assessed. (File image)
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Citing a recent Supreme Court order on safe footpaths being a fundamental right of citizens, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) revealed that two-third of its roads not having footpaths has become a major concern for women to avail public transport.

In its Environment Status Report (ESR) for 2025-26, PMC said the city has a total road length of 2,460.72 km of which only 747 km of them have footpaths. “This means almost two-thirds of roads in the city do not have proper pedestrian facilities. Thus, the availability of footpaths is less than the norms,” The report stated.

In March 2026, a city based NGO conducted a study to find out how the condition of footpaths affects women’s travel patterns. “(The report) surveyed 540 female passengers and conducted a physical inspection of seven bus stops. According to the survey, 54 percent of women walk to bus stops, while 26 per cent of women take more than ten minutes to reach a stop. Of the women who travel on foot, 25 per cent said that the lack of footpaths is a major problem. 24 per cent of women expressed concern about dirty roads, 23 percent of women expressed fear of accidents on the roads, while 18 per cent of women mentioned inadequate street lighting. In addition, 22 per cent of women said that they avoid walking to reach public transport due to a sense of insecurity,” it said.

The ESR also mentioned two important decisions by the Supreme Court, stating they will have a direct impact on the responsibilities of the civic body regarding pedestrian infrastructure. In a judgment, Justice P S Narsimha and Justice Atul Chandurkar, held that the right to walk on a footpath is a fundamental right conferred by the Constitution, which is also linked to the right to life. The bench also clarified that pedestrians have priority over motor vehicles, but this right is subject to reasonable restrictions.

In another case, the bench of Justices A S Oka and Ujjwal Bhayan held that barrier-free, disability-friendly footpaths are a fundamental right and directed all states and Union Territories to formulate a comprehensive footpath policy. “If both these decisions are considered separately, it becomes clear that the availability of footpaths, their maintenance and upkeep are not constitutional requirements and are not optional in the development of infrastructure,” the ESR stated.

According to the Comprehensive Road Assessment Report 2024-25 of the PMC, the quality of around 35 km of cycle tracks on 19 major roads in the city was assessed. These roads were divided into 77 sections of 500 metres each and were assessed on the basis of safety, ease of use and accessibility for the period from April 2024 to March 2025. Of the cycle tracks surveyed, 90 per cent did not meet the expected quality standards. Baner Road was found to be the most satisfactory in terms of safety and ease of use, while Fergusson College Road and Jangli Maharaj Road recorded good performance on the road network. “The Municipal Corporation’s ‘CMP’ (Comprehensive Mobility Plan) has set a target of increasing the share of non-motorised vehicles in single journeys by 50 per cent by 2030. However, the quality of existing cycle tracks is not sufficient for that purpose,” the ESR stated.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Madhav Jagtap said the ESR’s outcome has been taken up with the civic Road department.

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Given that the city hosted the Pune Grand Tour, an international cycle marathon, this year with much fanfare and has planned a second Pune Grand Tour next year in January, the government is spending a lot to create infrastructure for the cycle race in the city.

Parisar, a city-based NGO, also carried out a performance review of PMC’s footpath grievance redress system based on 302 complaints received. 114 complaints have reached full resolution, while 59 remain in the active “in-process” stage. This indicates that 173 complaints, or approximately 57 per cent of the total volume, have successfully entered the municipal administrative workflow, leaving a deficit of 129 complaints (43 per cent) that are either awaiting initial processing, have been rejected, or are stuck.

As per a state Government order dated 10 November 2025, which was issued following directions of the Supreme Court of India, all municipal corporations must ensure that complaints on footpaths and encroachments are resolved within 15 days and delays will trigger automatic escalation to senior levels.

“With 120 pedestrian fatalities in Pune in the past year, an effective grievance redress system is critical. It must be both responsive and visible to citizens. Based on our experience, we recommend converting Twitter complaints into registered complaints with token numbers, enable photo uploads on the WhatsApp bot, ensure automatic escalation of unresolved complaints after 15 days, make photo evidence a requirement when closing complaints and mandate monthly reviews of grievances by ward officers,” said Ranjit Gadgil, programme director, Parisar.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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