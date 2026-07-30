Two-thirds city roads lack footpaths, 90% cycle tracks not up to standard: PMC

According to the Comprehensive Road Assessment Report 2024-25 of the PMC, the quality of around 35 km of cycle tracks on 19 major roads in the city was assessed. (File image)

Citing a recent Supreme Court order on safe footpaths being a fundamental right of citizens, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) revealed that two-third of its roads not having footpaths has become a major concern for women to avail public transport.

In its Environment Status Report (ESR) for 2025-26, PMC said the city has a total road length of 2,460.72 km of which only 747 km of them have footpaths. “This means almost two-thirds of roads in the city do not have proper pedestrian facilities. Thus, the availability of footpaths is less than the norms,” The report stated.

In March 2026, a city based NGO conducted a study to find out how the condition of footpaths affects women’s travel patterns. “(The report) surveyed 540 female passengers and conducted a physical inspection of seven bus stops. According to the survey, 54 percent of women walk to bus stops, while 26 per cent of women take more than ten minutes to reach a stop. Of the women who travel on foot, 25 per cent said that the lack of footpaths is a major problem. 24 per cent of women expressed concern about dirty roads, 23 percent of women expressed fear of accidents on the roads, while 18 per cent of women mentioned inadequate street lighting. In addition, 22 per cent of women said that they avoid walking to reach public transport due to a sense of insecurity,” it said.