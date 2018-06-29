Two teens drown in artificial pond near Lonavala

One of the boys lost his balance on the polythene lining of the pond. One of the boys lost his balance on the polythene lining of the pond.

Two teenagers drowned in an artificial pond near a garbage dumping ground at Varsoli near Lonavala on Thursday. The bodies were fished out of the water in the afternoon by a team of divers from a local group of trekkers. According to Lonavala police, the incident took place at 8.30 am. The deceased have been identified as Sonu Rafiq Shaikh (14) and Aslam Ismail Mujavar (15).

“Both are from families of wastepickers who work at the dumping ground of the Lonavala Municipal Council. They were standing next to the pond, which had been built for garbage treatment,” said a police officer, adding, “One of the boys lost his balance as he slipped on the polythene lining of the pond and fell inside. The second one entered the water to rescue him. Neither knew how to swim and both drowned. Divers from the local group of trekkers, Shivdurga Mitra, were called to find the bodies.”

Sunil Gaikwad, a member of Shivdurga Mitra, said, “We were called to search before noon. Our divers searched the pond and took out the bodies of the two boys…”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App