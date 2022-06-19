Two teenagers killed in Pune district after bike knocked down by pick-up truck, driver held

Two teenagers were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was knocked down by a pick-up truck in the Mulshi taluka of the Pune district late Saturday, according to the police. The police have arrested the driver, 29, of the pick-up truck.

The accident took place around 8 pm on Saturday in Mauje Male village in Mulshi taluka, around 60 km from Pune city. The police have identified the deceased as Saurabh Dattatray Bhosale, 18, who was studying in the second year of his ITI (Industrial Training Institute) course and his relative Kunal Dilip Bhosale, 14, who was a student of Class 10 in a local school.

Officials from Paud police station in Pune Rural jurisdiction said that Saurabh and Kunal were returning home after some work. Around 8 pm when the two were on the Pune Kolad Road in Mauje Male, their motorcycle, being driven by Saurabh, was hit by the pick-up truck. After the impact, Saurabh and Kunal fell to the ground and sustained severe injuries, an official said. The two were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Assistant inspector Ramesh Gaikwad of Paud police station said that the driver of the pick-up truck Swapnil Ramesh Palaskar, a resident of Palase in Mulshi taluka, was placed under arrest early Sunday. Palaskar has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to rash driving and causing death by negligence along with provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act.