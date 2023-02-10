Two teenagers arrested for ‘helping MCOCA accused flee police custody’

Two teenagers have been arrested by Pune City Police’s Crime Branch for allegedly helping a suspect, Santosh Balu Pawar (23), escape from police custody.

Police have identified the two as Pranav alias Chikya Randhir (19) and Tanmay alias Pilludya Dhiwar (19)

According to police, Pawar is a member of the Avinash Gupta gang, which had allegedly opened fire and then looted Rs 28 lakh from the office of an Angadia in Market Yard area on November 12 last year.

A first information report in this case was lodged at the Market Yard police station under sections 395, 397 and 12 b of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Indian Arms Act.

During investigation, police had arrested Gupta and his aides, including Pawar, in connection with the case. Last month, the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, or MCOCA, was invoked against them.

On February 3, police was taking Pawar and co-accused Sai Kumbhar (19) to Khanapur for investigation. But Pawar allegedly attacked the police and fled from the spot. Probe revealed that Pravan Randhir and Tanmay Dhiwar carried Pawar triple seat on a motorcycle to help him escape, said police.

A separate offence was then lodged against Pawar at the Haveli police station under sections 307, 353, 332, 224, 225 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team laid a trap and nabbed Randhir and Dhiwar at Bopodi on Wednesday. Search is still on for Pawar.

Meanwhile, two policemen attached to the Market Yard police station were suspended for alleged negligence.