Two Tanzania nationals held with cocaine worth Rs 4 lakh

Pune city police have arrested two foreign nationals with cocaine worth Rs 4 lakh. Police have identified the duo as Abballah Ramadhani Abballah (46), and Rajabu Hariri Salehe (47), both Tanzanian nationals currently residing in VTP Urban Next society in Undri area of Pune city.

As per a press release issued Thursday, acting on a tip-off, a team of anti narcotics cell of the Pune city police crime branch laid a trap and nabbed the two suspects while they were moving on a two-wheeler near Dharmavat Petrol Pump in Kondhwa on Wednesday night. During searches, cops recovered 7.120 milligrams of cocaine worth Rs 1,06,800 from Abballa, and 22.710 milligrams of cocaine worth Rs 3,40,650 from Rajabu.

Police also seized their cell phones, the two wheeler, and other items such as an electronic weighing machine from the duo. An FIR was filed at Kondhwa police station.

Senior police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of the Anti Narcotics Cell said, “Abballah came to India about two years ago. He was earlier arrested in a narcotics case lodged at the Dongri police station in Mumbai.”