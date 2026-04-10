Two tanker deaths spark protest in Undri; residents blame civic neglect, demand water pipeline

By Nilanbari Salunke

The deaths of two youngsters in separate water tanker accidents over the past week have triggered outrage across Wanowrie-Undri, with residents linking the incidents to long-standing water scarcity and unregulated tanker movement in the area.

On Tuesday, Gracia Dora (22), a resident of Nancy Towers in Wanowrie, was killed after a water tanker struck her two-wheeler near Ganga Satellite Society. Just two days earlier, on April 5, 19-year-old Ariz Shaikh died in a similar incident near NIBM Annex, where his two-wheeler was hit by an allegedly intoxicated tanker driver. The back-to-back fatalities have intensified anger among residents, who say repeated warnings about tanker-related risks have gone unheeded.

In response, residents held a symbolic protest on Thursday evening near the overhead water tanker site opposite DMart in Undri, demanding immediate intervention from civic authorities.

“These were not just names—they were dreams and futures. This loss could have been prevented,” said Atik Pathan (50), a resident of Gemini Park Avenue. Pathan pointed out a key concern: an overhead water tank has existed in the area for nearly a decade but has never been made operational. “Despite the infrastructure being in place, there is still no water supply. Had this been functional, tanker dependency—and possibly these deaths—could have been avoided,” he said, adding that over 50 societies continue to rely on private tankers.

Residents alleged that constant movement of heavy tankers on narrow internal roads has made the area unsafe. “We lost two lives in less than three days. This was waiting to happen,” Pathan said.

Audrey Laurance (64), a resident of Gemini Park Avenue, suggested restricting tanker movement. “Tankers should ply only at night to reduce risk. We cannot undo the loss, but we can prevent future incidents,” she said.

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Sadik Khan (34), a resident of Ganga Florentina, said the lack of municipal water supply has worsened the situation. “If water was supplied through pipelines or overhead tanks, these deaths could have been avoided,” he said.

Calling the incidents “avoidable,” Zeeshan Jamadar, social activist and committee member of Little Heart Society,Undri, said rapid urbanisation without basic infrastructure has created dangerous conditions in areas like Undri, Pisoli and Mohammadwadi.

Residents also alleged the presence of a “tanker mafia” that they claim obstructs municipal supply. Husain Shaikh (58), social activist with Mohammadwadi Welfare Group and resident of Ganga Kingston Society, said, “Despite paying taxes for years, we are still deprived of basic necessities like water.”

Mohsin Noor Mohamed Khan (42), secretary of Gagan Arena Undri, flagged safety concerns and rising costs. “Tankers are driven rashly. There should be fixed time slots, and regulation is necessary. Maintenance costs are becoming unmanageable,” he said.

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Responding to the protest, Shweta Sachin Ghule, corporator from Ward 41 (Mohammadwadi-Undri), acknowledged the issue and said pipeline work is underway. “If water supply is provided through pipelines, tanker movement and traffic risks will be reduced. We expect progress in the next two to three months,” she said.

Nivrutti Anna Bandal, member of the Pune Planning Committee, said nearly 500 tankers operate in the area due to lack of pipeline connectivity. He pointed out that despite existing infrastructure, a 700-metre pipeline connection remains incomplete, delaying water supply to the locality. “If this pending 700-metre line is connected immediately, tanker dependency will reduce significantly and such incidents can be prevented,” he said, adding that he has written to the municipal commissioner seeking urgent action.