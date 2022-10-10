Two stabbed to death on confronting man for harassing woman

THE PIMPRI-Chinchwad police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who allegedly killed two men with a sharp-edged weapon on Saturday, October 8, for confronting him because he was harassing a woman living in their neighbourhood in a village near Chakan in Khed taluka of Pune district.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Suraj Nandakumar Chavan (27), a welder at a private company, and his friend Aniket Kisan Pawar (24), who worked with a transport firm. A search has been started for the suspect, Pradeep Dilip Bhagat, said Mahalunge police station in-charge, senior Inspector Dnyaneshwar Sabale.

Officials from Mahalunge police station said the deceased and the suspect were all residents of Sawardari village near Chakan. “Initial probe suggests that Bhagat had been harassing a woman living in the area. On Saturday morning, he allegedly broke the glass of the bathroom window of the woman’s house. Later in the evening, Chavan and Pawar went to confront Bhagat about the same but were allegedly stabbed by the latter, leading to their death,” said an officer.