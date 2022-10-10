scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Two stabbed to death on confronting man for harassing woman

On Saturday morning, he allegedly broke the glass of the bathroom window of the woman's house. Later in the evening, Chavan and Pawar went to confront Bhagat about the same but were allegedly stabbed by the latter, leading to their death,” said an officer.

Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pimpri-Chinchwad stabbing, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsOfficials from Mahalunge police station said the deceased and the suspect were all residents of Sawardari village near Chakan.

THE PIMPRI-Chinchwad police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who allegedly killed two men with a sharp-edged weapon on Saturday, October 8,  for confronting him because he was harassing a woman living in their neighbourhood in a village near Chakan in Khed taluka of Pune district.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Suraj Nandakumar Chavan (27), a welder at a private company, and his friend Aniket Kisan Pawar (24), who worked with a transport firm. A search has been started for the suspect, Pradeep Dilip Bhagat, said Mahalunge police station in-charge, senior Inspector Dnyaneshwar Sabale.

More from Pune

Officials from Mahalunge police station said the deceased and the suspect were all residents of Sawardari village near Chakan.  “Initial probe suggests that Bhagat had been harassing a woman living in the area. On Saturday morning, he allegedly broke the glass of the bathroom window of the woman’s house. Later in the evening, Chavan and Pawar went to confront Bhagat about the same but were allegedly stabbed by the latter, leading to their death,” said an officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh BachchanPremium
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh Bachchan
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...Premium
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 12:08:53 am
Next Story

Blaze in New Tilak Nagar highrise: Fire Brigade to send notice to society over non-functional firefighting system

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement