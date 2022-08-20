Two sisters killed in accident on Pune Solapur highway

Two sisters died in an accident in the Kadamwak Wasti area of the Pune Solapur highway early on Saturday morning after a speeding container lorry hit the two-wheeler they were riding on, police said.
The police identified the deceased as Chakuli Kumar Shitole (17) and Rajashri Kumar Shitole (10), both residents of Kavdipat in Haveli. Chakuli, a Class 11 student at a local junior college, and Rajashri, a Class 6 student, were headed to school along with their uncle when the accident took place around 7 am, police added. Their uncle was injured in the incident.
The police said they were in the process of lodging a case at the Loni Kalbhor police station.
20-08-2022
