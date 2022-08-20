scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Two sisters killed in accident on Pune Solapur highway

The Class 11 and Class 6 students were on their way to school with their uncle when a speeding container lorry hit their two-wheeler, police said

The police identified the deceased as Chakuli Kumar Shitole (17) and Rajashri Kumar Shitole (10), both residents of Kavdipat in Haveli.

Two sisters died in an accident in the Kadamwak Wasti area of the Pune Solapur highway early on Saturday morning after a speeding container lorry hit the two-wheeler they were riding on, police said.

The police identified the deceased as Chakuli Kumar Shitole (17) and Rajashri Kumar Shitole (10), both residents of Kavdipat in Haveli. Chakuli, a Class 11 student at a local junior college, and Rajashri, a Class 6 student, were headed to school along with their uncle when the accident took place around 7 am, police added. Their uncle was injured in the incident.

The police said they were in the process of lodging a case at the Loni Kalbhor police station.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 10:21:17 am
