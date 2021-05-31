Two shoot at NCP activist in Baramati, probe on

May 31, 2021 11:13:23 pm
Two people allegedly fired at a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) activist at Malegaon in Baramati on Monday evening.
The victim, identified as Raviraj Sadashivrav Taware (40), was injured and has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.
An offence of attempt to murder was lodged at the Baramati rural police station.
Police said Taware’s wife Rohini is a member of Pune Zilla Parishad. Both of them had gone to Sambhaji Nagar area in Malegaon in a car to buy food items when two persons on a two-wheeler opened fire at him. As Rohini shouted for help, the assailants escaped from the spot.
Superintendent of Pune rural police Abhinav Deshmukh said Taware received a bullet injury on his stomach during the incident and was rushed to a hospital in Baramati for treatment.
Deshmukh said police have identified a suspect and prima facie the incident appears to be a fallout of past rivalry.
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
