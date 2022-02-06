Two senior citizens injured in fire at Wadgaon Sheri building

Two senior citizens were injured in a fire incident at the Bramha Suncity Platinum in Wadgaon Sheri on Saturday morning.

According to Pune Fire Brigade, the air-conditioner in an apartment on the fifth floor of the building caught fire in the early hours of Saturday.

The Fire Brigade control room received a call about the fire at 6.45 am. Local residents tried to extinguish the flames using the fire-fighting equipment in the building. After reaching the site, firemen brought the situation under control by around 7.40 am.

Two residents, including a man and a woman, both about 75 years old, sustained burn injuries during the incident. They were provided treatment at a hospital. Short-circuit is suspected to be the cause behind the fire, said a Fire Brigade official.