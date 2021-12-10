Two Satara villages bag ‘Five Star’ status for maximum outreach of govt schemes

Two villages in Satara district have been awarded ‘Five Star Village’ status for providing all five key central government schemes to its villagers offered via India Post.

The Five Star Village scheme was rolled out by the Department of Post in September last year, aimed at encouraging maximum outreach and penetration of its flagship schemes right up to village level. These schemes or services include opening a savings account, the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, India Post Payment Bank, postal insurances and Prime Minister pension schemes.

A village is awarded a star each for enrollment of 100 households under each of these schemes.

The India Post teams working at Pimpari and Ghot villages in Satara district managed to enroll nearly all villagers and every family member in these villages into suitable schemes.

Post Master General of Pune region, G Madhumita Das, visited Satara on Thursday and felicitated the postal staff and lauded their efforts in achieving this special status within a span of 10 months.

Vyahali, also in Satara, was the first village to achieve this status in September, said Aparajita Mridha, senior superintendent of Post Offices, Satara.