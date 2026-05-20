Two Pune residents killed as car rams divider on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Another passenger, Sanjay Mehwala (61), a resident of Undri-Hadapsar, sustained injuries and was shifted to Pavana Hospital for treatment.

Two persons from Pune were killed and another sustained injuries after a car crashed into a divider on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Kamshet in Pune district on Tuesday afternoon, the Pune Rural police said. Officials said that prima facie the mishap happened after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to high speed.

The accident took place around 3 pm near Kamshet when the car was travelling from Mumbai towards Pune. According to police, the vehicle rammed into the divider allegedly due to overspeeding.

The deceased have been identified as Jaydeep Madhusudan Ghode (62), a resident of Salunkhe Vihar in Pune, and Kishan Uttamchandani (60), also from Pune. Another passenger, Sanjay Mehwala (61), a resident of Undri-Hadapsar, sustained injuries and was shifted to Pavana Hospital for treatment.