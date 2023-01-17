Two Pune policemen on bike injured by stray ‘manja’

Two policemen were injured after getting entangled in a stray kite string while they were travelling on a two-wheeler on the Pune-Satara road on Sunday.

Policemen Mahesh Pawar and Sunil Gawli, both attached to the Shivajinagar police headquarters, sustained injuries on their neck and hand, according to an eye witness.

Balasaheb Dhamale, a bird lover and rescuer, said the incident took place around 4.30 pm as he was passing through the same bridge on his two-wheeler.

“The two policemen going on a two-wheeler towards Shivajinagar via the Shankar Maharaj bridge suffered injuries as a kite string tangled onto them. One of the policemen received a cut on his neck due to the kite string. He was rushed to a hospital in an auto-rickshaw for treatment. Another cop also got an injury on his hand,” said Dhamale.

The Pune city police have intensified action against those selling the banned nylon kite string. In the last two weeks, they have arrested four people in separate actions for selling the banned kite string at their shops.