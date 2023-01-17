scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Two Pune policemen on bike injured by stray ‘manja’

Policemen Mahesh Pawar and Sunil Gawli, both attached to the Shivajinagar police headquarters, sustained injuries on their neck and hand.

People fly kites during International Kite Festival 2023, in RajkotTwo policemen were injured after getting entangled in a stray kite string while they were travelling on a two-wheeler on the Pune-Satara road. (PTI, file)

Two policemen were injured after getting entangled in a stray kite string while they were travelling on a two-wheeler on the Pune-Satara road on Sunday.

Policemen Mahesh Pawar and Sunil Gawli, both attached to the Shivajinagar police headquarters, sustained injuries on their neck and hand, according to an eye witness.

Balasaheb Dhamale, a bird lover and rescuer, said the incident took place around 4.30 pm as he was passing through the same bridge on his two-wheeler.

“The two policemen going on a two-wheeler towards Shivajinagar via the Shankar Maharaj bridge suffered injuries as a kite string tangled onto them. One of the policemen received a cut on his neck due to the kite string. He was rushed to a hospital in an auto-rickshaw for treatment. Another cop also got an injury on his hand,” said Dhamale.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot’s show of strength ahead of Rajast...
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot’s show of strength ahead of Rajast...
More from Pune

The Pune city police have intensified action against those selling the banned nylon kite string. In the last two weeks, they have arrested four people in separate actions for selling the banned kite string at their shops.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 13:48 IST
Next Story

Delhi govt’s ‘hypothetical’ administrative difficulties ‘more imaginary than real’: Centre to Supreme Court

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close