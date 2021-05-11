Two Pune health start-ups bag national technology awards

For their indigenously-developed ICU ventilator commercialised for Covid-19 treatment, Noccarc Robotics Pvt Ltd has won the 2021 award. (Twitter/@noccarc)

Two start-ups from Pune working in the healthcare sector have bagged top awards constituted by the Technology Development Board, results of which were announced on the occasion of National Technology Day on Tuesday.

Every year, May 11 is celebrated as Technology Day to commemorate the successful nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran in 1998.

Awards were announced under three categories — Commercialisation of indigineous technology, Medium, Small and Micro-Enterprises and Technology StartUp.

The two start-ups from the city were among the 10 winners chosen under the Technology StartUp, which recognises emerging technologies with a potential to be commercialised. The award comprises a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh and a trophy.

For their indigenously-developed ICU ventilator commercialised for Covid-19 treatment, Noccarc Robotics Pvt Ltd has won the 2021 award. The company, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, has also demonstrated a high-flow oxygen therapy device for patients who are not critical.

The other awardee is SynThera Biomedical Pvt Ltd that produces PoroSyn, a biosynthetic bone graft used in surgeries to cure bone fractures and injuries. This technology, presently, holds an Indian patent.