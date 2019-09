Two trains between Pune and New Delhi, Jhelum Express and Yashwantpur-Nizamuddin Express, will be affected due to infrastructural work being undertaken by Northern Railway at Ballabhgarh railway station during Ganesh Chaturthi.

According to information provided by officials of Central Railway, 11077 Pune-Jammutawi Jhelum Express has been cancelled on September 6 while 12629/30 Yashvantpur-Nizamuddin Sampark Kranti Express has been cancelled on September 3 and 6.