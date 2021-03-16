Two PCMC doctors test positive for Covid-19 after second dose of vaccine

Dr Ingale said after he received the two doses, he did not feel uncomfortable or develop fever. "I had no discomfort whatsoever," he said.

Of the more than 66,000 citizens vaccinated in Pimpri-Chinchwad till date, four have tested Covid positive days after they received the first dose. And two other doctors have tested positive even after receiving their second dose.

“We also have information about a 46-year-old female doctor who has been detected with COVID-19 after receiving the second dose,” PCMC Additional Health chief Dr Pavan Salve told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

The second doctor to have tested positive after the second dose is Dr Yashwant Ingale, head of dental department at the civic-run YCM hospital. He tested positive a week ago and is undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Dr Salve also stressed that such incidents are rare, but not surprising. “It takes a few weeks of time, even after the second dose, to build immunity against the disease. Immunity does not come on the same day as the vaccine is given. During this time, a person can get infected. That is the reason why everyone is being strongly advised to continue taking precautions even after receiving the vaccine doses. Mask and Covid-appropriate behaviour are as important for vaccine recipients as anyone else,” he said.

Dr Ingale said he was tested positive for coronavirus nearly 20 days after receiving the vaccine. “I received the first dose on January 16, the day the vaccination process for doctors and the medical staff ha dstarted. Then I received the second dose on February 15. On March 7, I developed fever and body ache. I immediately underwent rapid antigen tests and RTPCR test. Both were positive,” he said.

“I avoided home isolation as I have BP and diabetes…. Initially, my oxygen level was okay. However, in last two-three days, it went below 90. I was given Favipiravir. And now I have received Remedesivir dose… I am feeling better now,” he said.

Last year, Dr Ingale was attending to Covid-19 patients. However, for the last two months he was handling non-Covid patients in the dental department. “I do not remember having come in direct contact with Covid19 patients but since YCMH gets regular flow of Covid patients, I could have got infected,” he said.

