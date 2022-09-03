Two of family, including minor girl, drown in Pavana dam

TWO TOURISTS, including a minor girl from Mumbai, drowned in the Pavana dam in Lonavala on Friday afternoon. Locals and police were able to rescue five others. Police identified the deceased as Arya Deepak Jain (13) and Sameer Kuldeep Saksena (43), both residents of Prabhadevi in Mumbai. The rescued were Payal Sameer Saxena (42), Lakshya Saksena (14), Yash Saksena (8), Aadi Chugani (14) and Ansh Suri (14).

Police said that the Saxena family and their friends from Mumbai had come to the Pavana Dam for a picnic. They were enjoying the dam water at Fangne village.

Around 12.30 pm, Ramkumar Paswan, an employee of Sameer Saxena, noticed that some members of the family in the water are drowning. He went out of the water and raised an alarm. Soon, local residents rushed for help and Lonavala rural police were also informed. While five could be rescued, Arya and Sameer were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.