Two Nigerians arrested with drugs worth Rs 1.2 crore

July 26, 2022 10:11:20 pm
The Pune City Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested two Nigerian nationals, a man and a woman, from a residential society in Baner on Tuesday and seized cocaine and mephedrone worth over Rs 1.2 crore from them.
Sleuths from the Anti-Narcotics Cell received a tip-off about suspected drug racketeers in Baner. After the initial probe, a co-ordinated raid was conducted in an upmarket residential society in the early hours of Tuesday, where the two accused lived. In the raid, police allegedly seized 664 grams of mephedrone also known as Meow Meow, valued at Rs 96 lakh in international market, and 201 grams of cocaine worth more than Rs 30 lakh.
Later during the day, the police arrested the duo, Iyi Ugochukwu Emmanuel (43) and Enebeli Omamma Vivian (30).
Police have allegedly seized from them weighing scales, small polythene bags and cell phones. The two have been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act. Officials suspect they acted as mid-level distributors and used to receive larger consignments of drugs and sell them to peddlers. A probe has been launched into the supply and distribution network of the two suspects.
Subscriber Only Stories
Senior Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad said, “Primary probe suggests Emmanuel had come on a commercial visa to India on the pretext of selling items like garments and shoes. He was arrested in a drugs case in 2018 after which his passport was impounded. He was released on bail in 2019. We have come to know that Vivian, too, came to India on a commercial visa recently.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’Premium
Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelledPremium
Latest News
Responsibility of media houses to present facts: CJI Ramana
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over ‘Delhi interference’ as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG
Delhi Police to take disciplinary action against cops who manhandled Congress leaders
Anupamaa makers terminate Paras Kalnawat’s contract after he signs up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, actor responds
Laxmi Ratan Shukla appointed new Bengal coach
Tyson Fury announces comeback fight with Thor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson
Viral video: Bridge cracks open as China reels under heatwave
Bangladesh requests loan from IMF; economists say ‘reforms in financial sector’ needed
Early estimates point to highest-ever cane area in Maharashtra
Alia Bhatt on Gauri Khan’s reaction to Darlings: ‘Even Shah Rukh agreed, when she likes something it’s…’
Comedy of errors: Confusion reigns supreme in Pakistan hockey federation
This is how Saudi Arabia’s futuristic ‘zero-gravity vertical city’ will look like