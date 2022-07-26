scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Two Nigerians arrested with drugs worth Rs 1.2 crore

Senior Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad said, "Primary probe suggests Emmanuel had come on a commercial visa to India on the pretext of selling items like garments and shoes.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 26, 2022 10:11:20 pm
drugs, nigerians arrested in pune, indian expressPolice have allegedly seized from them weighing scales, small polythene bags and cell phones. (Representational File Photo)

The Pune City Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested two Nigerian nationals, a man and a woman, from a residential society in Baner on Tuesday and seized cocaine and mephedrone worth over Rs 1.2 crore from them.

Sleuths from the Anti-Narcotics Cell received a tip-off about suspected drug racketeers in Baner. After the initial probe, a co-ordinated raid was conducted in an upmarket residential society in the early hours of Tuesday, where the two accused lived. In the raid, police allegedly seized 664 grams of mephedrone also known as Meow Meow, valued at Rs 96 lakh in international market, and 201 grams of cocaine worth more than Rs 30 lakh.

Later during the day, the police arrested the duo, Iyi Ugochukwu Emmanuel (43) and Enebeli Omamma Vivian (30).

Police have allegedly seized from them weighing scales, small polythene bags and cell phones. The two have been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act. Officials suspect they acted as mid-level distributors and used to receive larger consignments of drugs and sell them to peddlers. A probe has been launched into the supply and distribution network of the two suspects.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
More from Pune

Senior Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad said, “Primary probe suggests Emmanuel had come on a commercial visa to India on the pretext of selling items like garments and shoes. He was arrested in a drugs case in 2018 after which his passport was impounded. He was released on bail in 2019. We have come to know that Vivian, too, came to India on a commercial visa recently.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
'Monkeypox can spread during face-to-face interaction'

'Monkeypox can spread during face-to-face interaction'

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

On K'taka Cong MLA’s Vokkaligas remark, AICC warns: ‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’

On K'taka Cong MLA’s Vokkaligas remark, AICC warns: ‘Adhere to Lakshmana Rekha’

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement