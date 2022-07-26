Two Nigerians arrested with drugs worth Rs 1.2 crore

The Pune City Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested two Nigerian nationals, a man and a woman, from a residential society in Baner on Tuesday and seized cocaine and mephedrone worth over Rs 1.2 crore from them.

Sleuths from the Anti-Narcotics Cell received a tip-off about suspected drug racketeers in Baner. After the initial probe, a co-ordinated raid was conducted in an upmarket residential society in the early hours of Tuesday, where the two accused lived. In the raid, police allegedly seized 664 grams of mephedrone also known as Meow Meow, valued at Rs 96 lakh in international market, and 201 grams of cocaine worth more than Rs 30 lakh.

Later during the day, the police arrested the duo, Iyi Ugochukwu Emmanuel (43) and Enebeli Omamma Vivian (30).

Police have allegedly seized from them weighing scales, small polythene bags and cell phones. The two have been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act. Officials suspect they acted as mid-level distributors and used to receive larger consignments of drugs and sell them to peddlers. A probe has been launched into the supply and distribution network of the two suspects.

Senior Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad said, “Primary probe suggests Emmanuel had come on a commercial visa to India on the pretext of selling items like garments and shoes. He was arrested in a drugs case in 2018 after which his passport was impounded. He was released on bail in 2019. We have come to know that Vivian, too, came to India on a commercial visa recently.”