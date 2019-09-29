Two Nigerians arrested from Delhi for cheating Pune woman of Rs 28,500

Pune City Police’s cyber station personnel have arrested two Nigerian nationals from Delhi for allegedly cheating a woman who had uploaded her details on a matrimonial website. Police have identified the two accused as Godson William Osei (29) and Chukwuemeka Levi Mbanelo (27). The duo are residents of Tughlakabad Extension in Delhi.

The victim, a resident of Ambegaon, had lodged an offence in this case at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

Police said the complainant had uploaded her details on a matrimonial website, following which she received a request from one ‘Avnish Kumar’. After the woman accepted this request, ‘Avnish Kumar’ proposed marriage and told her that he had sent an expensive gift for her. He told the woman that Customs officials at Delhi Airport have taken the gift into their custody.

‘Avnish Kumar’ then shared a bank account number with the woman and asked her to transfer Rs 28,500 to it as charges for releasing the gift from the Customs department. After the woman deposited the money, she was asked to deposit Rs 75,000 more. Realising something was wrong, the woman approached Pune City Police and filed a complaint of cheating.

When police tracked the mobile phone number used by the fraudsters to contact the complainant, they realised that the accused were located in Delhi.

A team from the cyber police station reached Delhi and nabbed the two Nigerian nationals on Wednesday. “Police seized a WiFi router, 10 cell phones, two debit cards, two laptops, a card holder and a bank passbook from the accused persons,” stated a police press release.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, EOW and cyber crime, Sambhaji Kadam said, “We have arrested the two Nigerian nationals and after completing due legal procedures, they have been brought to Pune today.”

Police are looking into how long the duo has been in India, their visa details, and if they were involved in other cheating cases.