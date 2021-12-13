Two new Omicron cases in Maharashtra

Three high-risk contacts of the woman had tested negative, Dr Wavare said, adding that she has been kept in institutional quarantine.

A 39-year-old woman who returned to Pune from Dubai is among two new cases of Omicron infection, according to a report released on Monday by the National Institute of Virology. The other is a 33-year-old man who returned from Dubai and tested positive for the variant in Latur.

This takes the total Omicron cases in Maharashtra to 20, said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer. These include five from Mumbai, 10 from Pimpri Chinchwad, Kalyan Dombivali 1, Pune Municipal Corporation 2, Nagpur 1 and Latur. Of these, nine cases have been discharged after negative RT-PCR test, Dr Awate said.

Both the new cases are fully vaccinated patients and asymptomatic, state health department officials said.

The woman arrived in Pune from Dubai via Mumbai on December 1. She had tested negative for Covid then, according to Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical officer, Pune Municipal Corporation. She tested positive for Covid on December 9 and her sample was sent for genomic sequencing. The sample tested positive for Omicron variant.

Three high-risk contacts of the woman had tested negative, Dr Wavare said, adding that she has been kept in institutional quarantine.

RT-PCR tests have been done for 14,777 passengers who arrived after international travel at Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune airports since December 1. Additionally, field surveillance of all international passengers who have arrived since November 1 is under way. Through airport and field surveillance, 107 samples have been sent for genomic sequencing. Results of 20 are awaited.

As on Monday, there were 6,507 active Covid cases in the state. Currently 74,190 people are in home quarantine and 887 people in institutional quarantine.