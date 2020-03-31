Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Pune, total cases now 34

According to civic health authorities, there are a total of 34 persons with COVID 19, of which 28 are from city areas and six are from rural areas. (PTI/File) According to civic health authorities, there are a total of 34 persons with COVID 19, of which 28 are from city areas and six are from rural areas. (PTI/File)

Two Pune residents tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday night – a 60-year-old man from Kalyaninagar and a 55-year-old woman from Ghorpade Peth. As many as 18 of their close contacts have also been hospitalised and their throat swabs sent for tests.

According to civic health authorities, there are a total of 34 persons with COVID 19, of which 28 are from city areas and six are from rural areas.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said the network of laboratories has been expanded across the country and 23 laboratories in the state (10 government and 13 private ones) have been approved by the ICMR to test for COVID-19. Reports from private laboratories are being evaluated before they are finalised.

A total of of 406 patients have been hospitalised on Tuesday across the state. Of the 6,331 laboratory samples, 5,780 were negative and 302 have tested positive till now. A total of 39 patients have been discharged till date after making a full recovery.

Presently, 23,913 people are in home quarantine and 1,434 people are in institutional quarantine.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd