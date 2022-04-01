Two more heatstroke-related deaths reported in Maharashtra as temperature soars

Two more heatstroke-related deaths were registered by the Maharashtra health department on Friday, from Akola and Osmanabad districts. This year’s first heatstroke-related death — of a 33-year-old man from Jalgaon’s Amalner tehsil—in the state was recorded on March 28.

The new cases were reported from Barshi Talki tehsil in Akola on March 30, and Kalam tehsil in Osmanabad on March 31.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that a man in his early 50s was working long hours on his farm at Barshi Takli. The haystack at his farm had caught fire and he was trying to douse it. He fainted during the process and was immediately taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

In the other case, in Osmanabad, a man in his 50s fainted while travelling after working at a tin shed where he lived. He was also taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

At a videoconference with district officials, Dr Awate said guidelines on drawing up a heat action plan had already been circulated. Spells of abnormally high temperatures were recorded in March and district health officials directed to set up cooling rooms, he said, adding that the district officials had been directed to step up response coordination to protect the most vulnerable populations from rising temperatures and minimise heatwave fatalities.