Two more deaths reported in Pune, number of patients rises to 1,595

The district administration also reviewed COVID-19 cases during the meeting with Sassoon General Hospital authorities. (Representational Photo) The district administration also reviewed COVID-19 cases during the meeting with Sassoon General Hospital authorities. (Representational Photo)

Two deaths due to coronavirus were reported from Pune on Wednesday.

A 65-year-old man from Ganesh Peth, who was admitted to Bharati Hospital on April 23, died late on Tuesday night due to COVID-19 related complications.

At Sassoon General Hospital, a 71-year-old man who was symptomatic from April 14, and was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on April 24, died of COVID-19-related infection on April 29. He also had hypertension and multi-organ distress syndrome. This is the 60th death linked to COVID-19 registered by Sassoon General Hospital.

By Wednesday evening, a total of 104 persons tested positive and the number of people with COVID-19 in Pune rose to 1,595, said District Health Officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar. Of these, 1,413 are from PMC areas, 110 from PCMC areas and 72 from Pune rural areas.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

‘Not banking immediately on plasma therapy’

Divisonal Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, along with District Collector Naval Kishore Rao, said while a plasma separator machine has been procured at Sassoon General Hospital, they were not banking on the therapy and clinical trials will be conducted. Currenetly, permissions are awaited from the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The district administration also reviewed COVID-19 cases during the meeting with Sassoon General Hospital authorities. The divisional commissioner instructed hospital authorities to initiate the process of filling up vacant posts.

MEMS caters to 70 patients in 24 hours

There are a total of 27 ambulances from the Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services that are specially deputed to help suspected COVID-19 cases in Pune district. In the last 24 hours, a total of 70 patients suspected with COVID-19 were served by the state ambulance service.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd