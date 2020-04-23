Two more deaths in Pune, toll 62

Staff nurses of Jaslok hospital who tested positive for Covid-19 were brought to a quarantine facility in Fort Mumbai. Staff nurses of Jaslok hospital who tested positive for Covid-19 were brought to a quarantine facility in Fort Mumbai.

Two deaths due to COVID-19 were reported from Pune on Thursday, one at Sassoon General Hospital and the other at Inlaks and Budhrani Hospital, taking the toll in the district to 62. District health authorities reported 55 new cases, with the number of COVID-19 patients rising to 936.

At Inlaks and Budhrani Hospital, a 56-year-old woman from Yerawada, who worked at the hospital’s canteen, succumbed to the infection.

The woman had been admitted on April 19 as she had shoulder pain, but her X ray showed a pneumonia patch and she was admitted to the isolation ward, said Dr Rhea Punjabi, nodal officer for COVID-19 at Inlaks and Budhrani Hospital. The woman’s condition deteriorated later and she died on Thursday morning.

At Sassoon General Hospital, a 41-year-old man, who was admitted on April 22, succumbed to the infection on Thursday. The man had co-morbidities such as hypertension, diabetes and also ischaemic heat disease.

Sassoon Hospital faces staff crunch

Authorities of Sassoon General Hospital held detailed discussions with Divisional Commisssioner Deepak Mhaisekar on Thursday, which highlighted problems faced by the government hospital, including lack of staff at various departments. “There are a fair amount of vacancies… 17 posts of lecturers and other staff is vacant at the department of internal medicine,” said Dr Subhash Salunkhe, chairman of the state Technical Committee to Prevent Communicable Diseases, who was given the additional task to guide the government hospital which has reported the highest number of deaths in Pune.

Health officer tests positive at Malegaon

According to the Malegaon Municipal Corporation, a health officer tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd