Two more COVID-19 deaths in Pune

Two more patients died of coronavirus (COVID-19) at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on Friday, taking the toll to 28.

One of the deceased was a 30-year-old man from Ahmednagar who also suffered from Down’s Syndrome. He was brought to Sassoon General Hospital on April 5 but succumbed to the infection on Friday.

Later in the evening, a 55-year-old woman, who was hospitalised on April 1, also died of the disease. She had underlying medical conditions like diabetes and hypertension, said hospital authorities.

Meanwhile, the sample taken from a 69-year-old woman, who had been brought dead to Sassoon General Hospital on April 7, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The hospital has reported 20 deaths due to the disease so far. There have been eight other coronavirus deaths in the city with two reported at Nobel Hospital, one each at Aundh District hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Naidu Hospital, Inamdar Hospital, Jehangir Hospital and Sahyadri Hospital at Karve road.

Till Friday, there were a total of 247 cases in Pune district, with 207 in areas under Pune Municipal Corporation, 28 under Pimpr-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and 12 in rural areas, said District Health Officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar.

There are a total of 134 patients across various hospitals, including 121 at Naidu Hospital, four at KEM, three at Jehangir, two at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and one each at Sahyadri Hospital at Karve Road and Sahyadri Hospital at Hadapsar, Ruby Hall Clinic and Poona Hospital.

Highest number of cases under Bhawani Peth ward

Bhawani Peth has emerged as the area with the highest number of persons positive with COVID-19, said civic health authorities. As many as 47 cases were reported at Bhawani Peth ward office, followed by 25 in areas under Kasba Peth ward office, 19 in Dhole Patil ward office and 13 each in Hadapsar and Kondhwa ward offices. There are 12 in areas under Dhankawadi ward office and seven in Yerawada ward office areas. Another five are from Sinhagad area, four from Wanawadi and three from Aundh Road.

