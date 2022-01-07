Pune: Two more arrested in TET exam paper leak case

WORKING on leads from earlier arrests in multiple government recruitment malpractices, the Pune Police on Thursday said they have made two fresh arrests in the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) exam paper leak, taking the total number of arrests in the five cases to 34.

Starting with the probe into a paper leak in the recruitment process of Group D employees in the Health Department in November last year, the Pune City Police’s Cyber Cell further unearthed the question paper leak in MHADA recruitment, the TET exams of 2019 and 2018 and a paper leak in the Group C recruitment process of the Health Department.

In the fresh set of arrests made on Thursday, police have apprehended Suranjit Patil and Swapnil Patil from Nashik and Jalgaon, respectively. Probe has revealed that the two acted as agents in the TET exam paper leak case.

With these two arrests, the number of arrests in TET paper leak has reached 12 and the number of arrests in the five inter-linked cases has reached 34, said officials.