Pune: Two more arrested in connection to gang-rape of 14-year-old girl

TWO more suspects have been arrested by Pune City Police in the case of abduction and gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl in Pune, taking the total numbers of arrests in the case to 19. The two suspects arrested late on Wednesday are believed to have raped the girl and are connected to the group of suspects arrested from Pune earlier.

Earlier police probe had revealed that 13 persons had sexually abused or raped the girl during the period she was held captive by them on August 31 and September 1. These 13 were arrested by the police in the initial phase of the probe.

At a later stage, the police arrested the 20-year-old she was planning to meet earlier, and with whom she later travelled by train from Mumbai to Chandigarh, where she was traced on September 5. The managers of two lodges in Pune, where the girl was taken by the suspects and raped, were also arrested. Subsequently, police also arrested a clean-up marshal from Mumbai, who allegedly raped the girl when she went to the city after being released by the perpetrators in Pune.

“As we continue to speak to the girl, being mindful of her condition… and keep asking her about missing links, more information is coming to the fore. Based on some new leads given by the girl and their subsequent verification, we have arrested two more persons on Wednesday. The two are residents of Hadapsar area and are linked to the 13 suspects arrested earlier. They are suspected to have raped the girl some time between the night of August 31 and September 1. With these arrests, the number of suspects who are known to have raped or sexually abused the girl has reached 16.” said a police officer who is part of the investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil said, “The two suspects arrested on Wednesday were produced before the court on Thursday and have been remanded to police custody for 10 days.”

Pune Police had started probing the case after the father of the girl registered a missing case on September 1. Police have sought the appointment of a Special Public Prosecutor in the case, considering the seriousness of the crime. Officials also said that the accused will be tried in a fast-track court under the framework for cases of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.