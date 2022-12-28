scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Two minors detained, one arrested for stealing faucets from Pune schools

According to police, the suspects had turned off the water supply to the taps from the main tank before taking away the faucets from the two schools when they were closed for Christmas holidays.

Police said that 15 taps were stolen from the premises of a school in Manjri Khurd and 12 more from the campus of a school in Pimpri Sandas, around 15 kilometres away. (File/Representational)

Two private schools located on the outskirts of Maharashtra’s Pune reported thefts of a total of 27 faucets from their campuses during the Christmas holidays, police said. Police have arrested a 21-year-old man and have detained two minors involved in both the cases and have recovered the stolen faucets from them, officials said.

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case has been registered at Lonikand police station based on a complaint lodged by the school authorities.

The police confirmed the involvement of the same suspects in both the incidents after examining the CCTV footages. “The theft in the Manjari Khurd school was reported in the evening of December 24 and that in Pimpri Sandas school in the morning of December 25. In both the cases, the suspects had turned off the water supply to these taps from the main tank before taking away the faucets. We examined the CCTV footages in both the cases and found out that the same three suspects were involved.” said an officer at Lonikand police station.

They had climbed up the walls of the school campuses, the officer said.

The officer added, “We have arrested a 21-year-old man and have detained two minors aged 16 and 17. They were to sell the faucets but we have recovered all the stolen faucets and have also seized a bike from them which they had stolen from the Chandannagar area.”

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 14:21 IST
Video of Sheezan Khan carrying Tunisha Sharma to hospital goes viral

