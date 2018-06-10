Two men on motorcycle fire at woman

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: June 10, 2018 3:24:04 am
Unidentified persons opened fire at a woman on the premises of the Hindustan Antibiotics (HA) Colony in Pimpri on Saturday. The woman, Sheetal Phillip Sikander (35), escaped unhurt.
Sikander is a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Pimpri, along with a friend, had gone to HA Colony to distribute sweets, as her son had passed the Class X exam a day before. The attackers had covered their faces with handkerchiefs.
One of them pulled Sheetal’s friend away and opened fire at her from a revolver. The assailants fled from the spot. Police is investigating the incident.
