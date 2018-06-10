Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Two men on motorcycle fire at woman

One of them pulled Sheetal's friend away and opened fire at her from a revolver. The assailants fled from the spot. Police is investigating the incident.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: June 10, 2018 3:24:04 am
The attackers had covered their faces with handkerchiefs. (Representational Image) 
Top News

Unidentified persons opened fire at a woman on the premises of the Hindustan Antibiotics (HA) Colony in Pimpri on Saturday. The woman, Sheetal Phillip Sikander (35), escaped unhurt.

Sikander is a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Pimpri, along with a friend, had gone to HA Colony to distribute sweets, as her son had passed the Class X exam a day before. The attackers had covered their faces with handkerchiefs.

One of them pulled Sheetal’s friend away and opened fire at her from a revolver. The assailants fled from the spot. Police is investigating the incident.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now