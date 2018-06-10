Two men on motorcycle fire at woman

The attackers had covered their faces with handkerchiefs. (Representational Image) The attackers had covered their faces with handkerchiefs. (Representational Image)

Unidentified persons opened fire at a woman on the premises of the Hindustan Antibiotics (HA) Colony in Pimpri on Saturday. The woman, Sheetal Phillip Sikander (35), escaped unhurt.

Sikander is a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Pimpri, along with a friend, had gone to HA Colony to distribute sweets, as her son had passed the Class X exam a day before. The attackers had covered their faces with handkerchiefs.

One of them pulled Sheetal’s friend away and opened fire at her from a revolver. The assailants fled from the spot. Police is investigating the incident.

