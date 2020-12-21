Two men arrested for ‘trafficking 34 kg hashish’

The Pune Unit of the Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested two men from Himachal Pradesh and recovered 34 kilograms of charas worth more than Rs 1 crore, which was allegedly slated to be sold in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa and Pune.

Following a tip-off, teams of the GRP had been conducting checks in trains coming from Delhi. On Saturday, they received information that two men were coming to Wadia Bridge near Pune Railway Station with a large consignment of hashish, also known as charas.

A trap was laid near Wadia Bridge on Saturday night and the accused, Lalitkumar Dayanand Sharma (49), a trader and Kaulsingh Rupsingh (40), who is a driver, were apprehended.

The two were produced before a court on Sunday and have been remanded to police custody till January 2.

“While one of our teams is looking for the source of these drugs, another team is focussing on the distribution network. We are also checking the past records of these arrested persons,” said Superintendent of Police (GRP, Pune) Sadanand Wayse-Patil.

According to police, of the 34 kg of hashish they were trafficking, 22 kg was to be distributed in Mumbai, five kilograms each in Bengaluru and Goa and two kilograms in Pune.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.