scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

Two Maharashtra wheat farmers arrested for growing opium poppies

The police officers have seized 1,374 opium plants worth Rs 11.6 lakh while raiding two wheat farms in the Holkarwadi area.

The farmers allegedly cultivated the narcotic substance and sold them to drug peddlers for earning more money. (Representational image)
Listen to this article
Two Maharashtra wheat farmers arrested for growing opium poppies
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Pune city police have arrested two farmers in Maharashtra for allegedly growing the banned opium poppies in their farms in the Holkarwadi area, officials said Thursday.

The officers seized 1,374 opium plants weighing 116 kilograms, estimated at Rs 11.6 lakh, the police said in a statement.

The police have identified the accused as Rajaram Damodar Holkar, 50, and Balu Kisan Katke, 50, both residents of Holkarwadi in Haveli taluka of Pune district.

According to the police, a team headed by senior inspector Dattatraya Chavan of Lonikalbhor station discovered opium poppy plants while raiding two wheat farmlands on March 1.

The farmers allegedly cultivated the narcotic substance and sold them to drug peddlers for earning more money, said an officer.

Also Read
Ashwini Jagtap, Chinchwad bypoll
Kasba, Chinchwad (Pune) Bypolls Results Live Updates: BJP wins Chinchwad ...
Ashwini Jagtap, Chinchwad bypoll
Ashwini Jagtap elected first woman MLA of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalate plays ...
Pune matrimonial website duped
Software engineer raped, duped of Rs 19L by man she met on matrimonial p...
Thai woman on tourist visa found working in massage parlour, deported

The Lonikalbhor police station has recorded a First Information Report (FIR) against the farmers under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police sub-inspector Amit Gore is investigating the case.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 11:55 IST
Next Story

‘Large volume of pending cases’: Appoint chairperson, PMLA appellate authority members, Delhi HC tells Centre

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close