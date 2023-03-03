Two Maharashtra wheat farmers arrested for growing opium poppies

The Pune city police have arrested two farmers in Maharashtra for allegedly growing the banned opium poppies in their farms in the Holkarwadi area, officials said Thursday.

The officers seized 1,374 opium plants weighing 116 kilograms, estimated at Rs 11.6 lakh, the police said in a statement.

The police have identified the accused as Rajaram Damodar Holkar, 50, and Balu Kisan Katke, 50, both residents of Holkarwadi in Haveli taluka of Pune district.

According to the police, a team headed by senior inspector Dattatraya Chavan of Lonikalbhor station discovered opium poppy plants while raiding two wheat farmlands on March 1.

The farmers allegedly cultivated the narcotic substance and sold them to drug peddlers for earning more money, said an officer.

The Lonikalbhor police station has recorded a First Information Report (FIR) against the farmers under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police sub-inspector Amit Gore is investigating the case.