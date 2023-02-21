Two Maharashtra education dept officials held for taking bribe from Pune teacher

THE Pune wing of the Maharashtra State Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two accounts officers with the State Education Department for demanding and accepting a bribe from a teacher for the pay fixation under the Sixth and Seventh Pay Commission regime, officials said.

The arrested have been identified as Pramila Prabhakarrao Giri, 38, who is a Grade-2 senior accounts officer, Education Department, Pune, and Anil Shridhar Londhe, 57, posted as the junior accounts officer in the same office, the police said.

ACB officials said that a teacher working for a school in Pune recently approached them with a complaint that Giri and Londhe were demanding a bribe of Rs 6,000 from him for verification documents related to the pay fixation under the Sixth and Seventh Pay Commission regime.

Londhe was caught red-handed while accepting the negotiated bribe amount of Rs 5,000 from the complainant in a trap laid by the ACB sleuths at the Education Department office located on Synagogue Street in the Pune Camp area on Monday. Subsequently, Londhe and Giri were arrested.

Shrihari Patil, ACB Assistant Commissioner of Police, said that a First Information Report (FIR) under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the Lashkar police station.