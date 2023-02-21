scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

Two Maharashtra education dept officials held for taking bribe from Pune teacher

The Maharashtra State Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap based on the teacher’s complaint that the two officers were demanding Rs 6,000 from him for verification documents related to the pay fixation under the Sixth and Seventh Pay Commission regime.

The arrested have been identified as Pramila Prabhakarrao Giri, 38, who is a Grade-2 senior accounts officer, Education Department, Pune, and Anil Shridhar Londhe, 57, posted as the junior accounts officer in the same office, the police said.(Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Two Maharashtra education dept officials held for taking bribe from Pune teacher
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

THE Pune wing of the Maharashtra State Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two accounts officers with the State Education Department for demanding and accepting a bribe from a teacher for the pay fixation under the Sixth and Seventh Pay Commission regime, officials said.

The arrested have been identified as Pramila Prabhakarrao Giri, 38, who is a Grade-2 senior accounts officer, Education Department, Pune, and Anil Shridhar Londhe, 57, posted as the junior accounts officer in the same office, the police said.

ACB officials said that a teacher working for a school in Pune recently approached them with a complaint that Giri and Londhe were demanding a bribe of Rs 6,000 from him for verification documents related to the pay fixation under the Sixth and Seventh Pay Commission regime.

Londhe was caught red-handed while accepting the negotiated bribe amount of Rs 5,000 from the complainant in a trap laid by the ACB sleuths at the Education Department office located on Synagogue Street in the Pune Camp area on Monday. Subsequently, Londhe and Giri were arrested.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
More from Pune

Shrihari Patil, ACB Assistant Commissioner of Police, said that a First Information Report (FIR) under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the Lashkar police station.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 12:51 IST
Next Story

‘My strongest pillar of support’: Indian women’s football player pens note about her single mother

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close