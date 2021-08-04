Two leopard cubs killed in tiger attack in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district

By: Express News Service | Nagpur |
Two leopard cubs were killed in a tiger attack at Chandrapur district. The incident took place in the Brahmapuri forest division.
A press note issued by Brahmapuri deputy conservator of forest Deepesh Malhotra said “Two leopard cubs were found dead near a village road adjacent to Jatlapur village in Sindewahu range. There were injury marks on the bodies and pugmarks of a tiger around the place, suggesting that the cubs might have died in a tiger attack.”
The cubs, a male and a female, were stated to be around six months old.
