Two killed, one injured as car rams into pile of timber on Pune-Mumbai old highway

Two persons from Thane were killed and one more was seriously injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a pile of timber, which had spilled from a container that turned on its side moments before on the opposite lane of the Pune-Mumbai old highway in the early hours of Monday.

The accident took place at around 4 am near Kamshet town in Maval taluka of Pune district, located around 50 kilometres from Pune. The container truck was carrying logs of timber and was moving towards Pune from Mumbai.

Inspector Sanjay Jagtap, in-charge of the Kamshet police station under Pune rural jurisdiction said, “Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver of the container may have lost the control of the heavy vehicle on a turn in the beginning of the ghat section. The container turned on its side and the load of timber it was carrying spilled onto the opposite Mumbai bound lane. A Maruti Eeco car which was moving towards Mumbai rammed into the pile of timber. Two persons travelling in the car sustained very serious injuries which proved fatal. One more passenger is receiving treatment for injuries.”

The deceased have been identified as Rajendrakumar Jain (44), a resident of Kalwa in Thane and Avatar Gurdayal Sehra (50), a resident of Kopri in Thane. Nitesh Kumar Jain sustained injuries.

The stretch of the National Highway 48 between Pune and Mumbai is referred to as the old Mumbai Pune highway. Before the six lane Expressway became operational in early 2000s, the Old Highway was the only direct road link between two metros.