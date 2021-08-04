Two killed in six-vehicle pile-up on Pune-Bangalore highway

Officials said that the driver of the milk truck fled from the spot. Police officials are yet to identify the victims but said they were from Pune.

Two persons were killed in an accident that involved at least six vehicles on the Mumbai-Bangalore National Highway on Tuesday night.

The accident took place around 7.30 pm near Shirwal town on Satara to Pune corridor of the national highway in which two persons from Pune, who were travelling in a WagonR car, were killed.

Narrating the sequence of events, an official from Shirwal police station said a Scorpio car and a goods carrier tempo halted on the road following an argument between the two drivers. Seeing the commotion, the driver of an Innova car slowed down his vehicle.

At the same time, a truck transporting milk brushed the Innova and hit the Scorpio and goods carrier tempo from behind before tipping and falling on its side.

Meanwhile, the driver of a WagonR car lost control and hit the milk truck from behind. A heavy vehicle crashed into the car from behind, killing the two passengers on spot. At least three more persons in other vehicles have sustained minor injuries.

Officials said that the driver of the milk truck fled from the spot. Police officials are yet to identify the victims but said they were from Pune.