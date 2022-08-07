Two killed in road mishap on Pune-Solapur Rd

TWO PERSONS on a motorcycle died after they were knocked down by a speeding garbage tanker of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) near the racecourse on the Pune-Solapur Road on Friday.

Police have identified the deceased as Hanumant Dagadu Kale (43), and Datta Popat Kale (40), both residents of Shrigonda in Ahmednagar district of the state.

A first information report (FIR) in this case was lodged at the Wanavdi police station. Police have arrested the tanker driver, Israr Shaikh (40).

Police said Hanumant and Datta were on a two-wheeler via Pune Solapur road when a speeding garbage tanker crashed into them from behind around 11.30am on Friday.

A police team reached the spot and took the duo to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police sub inspector Shivaji Bunage is investigating the case.