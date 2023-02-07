scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Two killed in hit-and-run crash in Pune; search on for heavy vehicle driver

According to the police, one of the headlights of the multi-axle vehicle that hit the pedestrians was switched off at the time of the accident.

Chhattisgarh Maoists attack on manThe police have identified the deceased as Santosh Shivaji Harpale, 37, who was a labourer, and Laxman Annasaheb Patil, 35, a rickshaw driver. (File/Representational)
In a case of a hit-and-run accident, two pedestrians were killed after they were run over by an unidentified multi-axle heavy vehicle Sunday in the Fursungi area near Pune, Maharashtra, officials said. The Pune police have launched a search for the truck driver who fled the spot along with the vehicle after the accident.

The police have identified the deceased as Santosh Shivaji Harpale, 37, who was a labourer, and Laxman Annasaheb Patil, 35, a rickshaw driver.

The accident took place around 7.45 pm in the Chandwadi area of Fursungi, located around 16 kilometres from Pune City, the police said.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Ganesh Chorghade, 37, a local resident, he saw the heavy vehicle knocking down the two persons standing on the roadside. Chorghade, along with other residents, rushed to the spot and tried to stop the truck driver but he sped away towards Solapur highway. The witnesses called an ambulance and rushed the two people to Sassoon General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival, the police said.

“Primary information suggests that the vehicle that hit the two men was a multi-axle vehicle and one of its headlights was off at the time of the accident,” said an officer with the Hadapsar police station.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 09:48 IST
