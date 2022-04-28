scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Two killed as cars collide on Pune-Solapur highway

The accident happened near the Kavadi Pat toll plaza on the Pune-Solapur highway in the early hours of Thursday. Three injured people were admitted to a hospital, said the police.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
April 28, 2022 11:23:33 am
The police identified one of the deceased as Shrinik Hole. Attempts were on to identify the other persons who died. (Representational image)

Two people died and three others were injured in an accident involving two cars near the Kavadi Pat toll plaza on the Pune-Solapur highway in the early hours of Thursday, said the police

The police identified one of the deceased as Shrinik Hole. Attempts were on to identify the other persons who died.

The police said that a car that came on the highway from the service road rammed into another around 4 am. The impact was so severe that both cars were badly damaged and people inside them were crushed, said the police.

Senior police inspector Arvind Gokule said that after receiving information, a team of the Hadapsar police station rushed to the spot and an investigation is being done. The police said the injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

