Sunday, August 07, 2022

Two killed after tree falls on bike on Pune-Nashik highway

Officials said that though the two riders wore helmets, they suffered multiple serious injuries leading to their deaths.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 7, 2022 2:32:28 pm
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police officials said that the incident took place around 7 am near the Nashik Phata point, not far from the Bhosari police station.

Two men were killed after a tree fell on the bike they were riding on the Pune-Nashik highway in Bhosari Saturday morning, said the police. Officials said that though the two riders wore helmets, they suffered multiple serious injuries leading to their deaths.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police officials said that the incident took place around 7 am near the Nashik Phata point, not far from the Bhosari police station. The deceased were identified as Samadhan Nathu Patil (37) and Nilesh Rajesh Shingale (36), who were on their way to some work.

Senior inspector Bhaskar Jadhav said: “It was a large tree on the roadside, which collapsed all of a sudden. It, unfortunately, fell on the two persons riding a bike. They sustained serious multiple injuries and succumbed.”

Jadhav added: “A case of accidental death was registered pending a probe into causes. Primary observations suggest that the tree truck had weakened due to some reason.” Officials said that they were in contact with the civic officials for information about the condition of the tree.

More from Pune

After the incident, the traffic on the Pune-Nashik road slowed down for a while before the fire brigade personnel cleared the tree and its branches from the path.

First published on: 07-08-2022 at 02:32:28 pm

