Two killed after tree falls on bike on Pune-Nashik highway

August 7, 2022 2:32:28 pm
Two men were killed after a tree fell on the bike they were riding on the Pune-Nashik highway in Bhosari Saturday morning, said the police. Officials said that though the two riders wore helmets, they suffered multiple serious injuries leading to their deaths.
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police officials said that the incident took place around 7 am near the Nashik Phata point, not far from the Bhosari police station. The deceased were identified as Samadhan Nathu Patil (37) and Nilesh Rajesh Shingale (36), who were on their way to some work.
Senior inspector Bhaskar Jadhav said: “It was a large tree on the roadside, which collapsed all of a sudden. It, unfortunately, fell on the two persons riding a bike. They sustained serious multiple injuries and succumbed.”
Jadhav added: “A case of accidental death was registered pending a probe into causes. Primary observations suggest that the tree truck had weakened due to some reason.” Officials said that they were in contact with the civic officials for information about the condition of the tree.
Subscriber Only Stories
After the incident, the traffic on the Pune-Nashik road slowed down for a while before the fire brigade personnel cleared the tree and its branches from the path.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been morePremium
Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani
'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Indian chess legend Anand becomes FIDE deputy president
Allu Arjun heaps praise on Bimbisara: ‘An entertainment for all age groups’
How the Indian action spectacular RRR became a smash in America
Zoological Survey of India publishes new book on over 1,000 bird species
SpiceJet flyers walk on Delhi airport’s tarmac after waiting for bus for 45 min; DGCA probe begins
Warp ‘n Weft, WWF India launch ‘Chakradhara’ collection to celebrate National Handloom Day
Light to moderate rains in parts of Rajasthan
With eye on 2024 polls, BJP plans to expand base among Yadavs, Pasmanda Muslims
Ukrainian risks her life to rescue wild animals from war
Chinese military drills aim to awe, both abroad and at home
Nitish skips NITI session, 4th such Central meeting in 3 weeks
Special train between Sealdah, Puri announced