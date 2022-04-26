Two kids among five killed as car rams truck near Solapur

The passengers, members of the same extended family, were on a pilgrimage tour of Pandharpur and Akkalkot temple towns, from where they were headed to Hubli.

Five people, including two children, died and four more were critically injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck near Solapur city on Monday afternoon. Officials said the group of travellers from Maharashtra’s Miraj town was on its way to Hubli in Karnataka when the accident took place.