Two kids among five killed as car rams truck near Solapur

April 26, 2022 3:46:55 am
Five people, including two children, died and four more were critically injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck near Solapur city on Monday afternoon. Officials said the group of travellers from Maharashtra’s Miraj town was on its way to Hubli in Karnataka when the accident took place.
Solapur City police officials said that the mishap took place on Solapur-Hyderabad Highway around 2 pm. The passengers, members of the same extended family, were on a pilgrimage tour of Pandharpur and Akkalkot temple towns, from where they were headed to Hubli. DCP, Solapur City Police, Deepali Ghadge Dhate said, “Five persons including two children have died in the accident and four more were seriously injured.”
