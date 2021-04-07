Two IT professionals arrested for demanding Rs 30 lakh from Pune businessman

Pune City police have arrested two persons for allegedly demanding Rs 30 lakh from a scrap businessman after claiming they have won 30,000 points using his account details of an online betting application.

Police have identified the accused as Amol Ramakant Ekbote (29) and Saurabh Pandurang Mane (25), both residents of Baner. Police said the duo are IT professionals working with a private company.

Police said the scrap businessman was introduced to the two accused and three of their aides at a party about a couple of months ago. The five men allegedly stole the login ID and password details of Lotus Mobile App, a betting application used by the businessman.

According to the police, Ekbote claimed that he had won 30,000 points on the application using the businessman’s credentials. When Ekbote allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakhs for winning these points, the businessman refused.

This led the accused and his aides to forcibly take the businessman to a hotel in the Khed Shivapur area in a car, the police said. They allegedly snatched his cell phone and forwarded a photo of the businessman’s PAN card to Ekbote’s WhatsApp number, with a message saying that he will pay Rs 3 to 4 lakhs per week

On April 5, the accused allegedly demanded the first installment of Rs 3 lakh. But the businessman filed a complaint with the Pune City police. Then a team led by senior police inspector Balaji Pandhare laid a trap and nabbed Ekbote and Mane red-handed while accepting Rs 3 lakh from the businessman. Police have launched a search for the remaining three accused in the case.