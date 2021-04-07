Two IT professionals arrested for demanding Rs 30 lakh from businessman after winning points on betting app

Police said the businessman got introduced to the two accused and their three aides during a party.

Pune City Police have arrested two persons for allegedly demanding extortion money of Rs 30 lakh from a businessman after claiming to have won 30,000 points on an online betting application, using his login ID and password.

Police have identified the two accused as Amol Ramakant Ekbote (29) and Saurabh Pandurang Mane (25), both residents of Baner. Police said the duo are IT professionals working with a private company.

Police said the businessman got introduced to the two accused and their three aides during a party. The five men allegedly got details, like the login ID and password of a betting application, used by the businessman.

According to police, Ekbote claimed that he had won 30,000 points by playing betting games on this application using the businessman’s login ID and password. Ekbote then allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh from the businessman for winning these points. But the businessman refused to give him any money.

So, the accused and his aides allegedly forcibly took the businessman to a hotel in Khed Shivapur area in a car. They allegedly snatched his cell phone and from his WhatsApp account, forwarded a photo of the businessman’s PAN card and a message that he will pay Rs 3 to 4 lakh per week on Ekbote’s WhatsApp number.

On April 5, the accused allegedly demanded the first installment of Rs 3 lakh. But the businessman filed a complaint with the Pune City Police. Police laid a trap and nabbed Ekbote and Mane while they were accepting Rs 3 lakh from the businessman. They have launched a search for the remaining three accused.