Two including nurse arrested for illegal Remdesivir sale

The Crime Branch of Pune City police has arrested two persons, including a nurse from a private hospital, for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections at a higher price. (AP Photo)

The Crime Branch of Pune City police has arrested two persons, including a nurse from a private hospital, for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections at a higher price. Police have now formed seven teams to check black marketing and illegal sale of the medicine, which is in high demand due to spike in Covid cases across Maharashtra, particularly Pune. The arrested came a day after Pimpri Chinchwad had booked four persons on Friday under similar charges.

A team led by senior inspector Shilpa Chavan of the Pune City crime branch was tipped off about a person trying to sell Remdesivir at a higher price. The team laid a trap in Dattanagar area of Pune and initially arrested one person, from whom some units of the injections were recovered. The first arrest led the police to a woman working as a nurse at a private hospital in Hinjewadi, who was also later placed under arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shrinivas Ghadge said, “We have arrested two persons till now in the case and further probe is on. The interrogation of the nurse is further expected to give us more details.”

DCP Ghadge added,”We have formed as many seven teams to keep a watch on and take action against black marketing and illegal sale of Remdesivir and other COVID related supplies and medicine.”

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.